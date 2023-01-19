Will content in Erode East constituency with allies' support: Alagiri

CHENNAI: A day after the Election Commission of India announced bypoll date for Erode East Constituency, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri told media persons in Chennai that the party will seek the support of our allies DMK, left, VCK, MDMK AND Muslim parties and contest.

“Erode east is a constituency we had contested and won,” he told reporters.

The ECI on Wednesday announced that the by-poll for Erode (East) assembly constituency would be held on February 27. The by-poll for the constituency was necessitated following the demise of congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died due to cardiac arrest on January 4, and it would be the first by-poll for the 16th Assembly of the state.

The filing of nominations, according to ECI notification, would commence from January 31 and continue till February 7.

Scrutiny of the nominations would take place on February 8, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on February 10.

The constituency goes for polling on February 27 and the votes would be counted on March 2.

With the announcement of the poll date, the election code of conduct came into effect immediately in the constituency.