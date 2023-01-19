TN awarded best-performing state for implementation of health schemes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been awarded the Best Performing State for implementing the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) programme, School Health and Wellness Ambassador Programme Scheme and Best Menstrual Hygiene Campaign Award.

The awards were announced during the “Workshop on School Health and Wellness Ambassador Programme” conducted on January 16-17 in New Delhi by the Union Health Ministry. The State was awarded Best Converging Mechanisms Award for the National Health Mission in implementing these programmes in convergence with the School Education department” through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

As part of the programme, 70,000 School teachers have screened 41,62,792 children across Tamil Nadu and have referred 9,79,506 children to the 805 mobile health teams of the RBSK programme for the welfare of the school children.

At least 6,917 principals and 1,09,216 teachers have been trained as school health and wellness ambassador by the State Health Department on a pilot basis in Karur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, and Vellore. At least 83,881 school health and Wellness sessions have been conducted between April 2022 to Dec 2022.

The State received the Best Menstrual Hygiene Campaign Award for implementing a Menstrual Hygiene Scheme throughout the State covering all rural and urban adolescent girls through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. At least 43 lakh adolescent girls have benefited in the State from April 2022- Dec 2022.