Thanjavur govt school first to get astronomical lab in TN

TIRUCHY: Astronomical lab, first of its kind in the State in a government school, was inaugurated in Thanjavur on Thursday.

The School Education Department in support of Spark Astronomy Private Limited, New Delhi, established the lab at Mela Uloor Government Higher Secondary school at an estimated cost of Rs 3.81 lakh. The lab houses a high resolution telescope, augmented reality facility, virtual reality headset, smart TV, more than 28 working models, amazing astronomy facts gallery, galaxy module, life cycle of a star, history of famous astronomers and allied book references.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the lab in the presence of Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and the CEO Sivakumar.

According to the CEO, the lab is the first of its kind in the State in any government school and second one would be established at Kumbakonam Arignar Anna Government HSS. Students as well as the public can witness the solar and lunar eclipses through the telescope. He also said that the lab would kindle the knowledge of astronomy among the students and they can choose this subject as their career.