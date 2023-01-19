TamilNadu

Stalin condoles demise of comedian Vadivelu's mother

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of actor Vadivelu's mother Sarojini Ammal.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Sarojini Ammal (a) Paapa (87) passed away last night due to ill health. While talking about this, Vadivelu mentioned that his mother Sarojini had been receiving treatment at Madurai Apollo Hospital for the last few days due to poor health. On Wednesday, she passed away without responding to treatment.

In the condolence message, Stalin said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Sarojini Ammal (a) Paapa's death in Viraganur, Madurai. The death of a mother is absolutely an irreparable loss to any son. My deepest condolences to 'Vaikai Puyal' Vadivelu and his family"

Several political leaders, celebrities and fans condoled her demise.

