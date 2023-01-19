Ramajayam murder: 8 persons underwent polygraph test

CHENNAI: A total of eight persons underwent the polygraph test conducted by the forensic team from New Delhi in the last two days to get a breakthrough in the 2012 murder of KN Ramajayam, brother of State Minister K N Nehru.

Four more persons are expected to undergo the lie detection test on Friday.

The investigation officers led by the superintendent of police (SP) of CB-CID S Jayakumar produced the suspects Sathyaraj, Kalaivanan, Senthil, Dilip and Surendran before the forensic officials on Thursday. Sathyaraj visited the forensic office on Wednesday.

As they didn't conduct the test on Sathyaraj, he was asked to appear before the officials on Thursday.

On Wednesday, anti-socials Dindigul Mohanram, Naraimudi Ganesan, Dinesh and Sathyaraj appeared before the forensic officials and they performed the test on Mohanram, Ganesh, and Dinesh.

Police sources said that the probe team decided to get lie-detection done on 12 persons as they have noticed the presence of mobile phone signals of these individuals in and around the scene of crime when the crime happened nearly 11 years ago.