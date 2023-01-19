'Protest against RSS' Sanathana Dharma ideology, not individual Ravi'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday said that his party's protest was not against an individual governor R N Ravi but the Sanathana Dharma ideology of the RSS he espouses.

Talking to media persons after leading an agitation of the party against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Alagiri said that the Congress party was organizing protests in all 234 constituencies not just against an individual Ravi, but RSS ideology he espouses.

"We are opposed to Sanathana Dharma. What is Sanathana Dharma? It is nothing but conservatism. The Congress party is against conservatism. Mahatma Gandhi proposed revolution and reform in religion and politics. Hence, we are preaching against the RSS ideology, " he added.

"We are not opposed to any religion or favour one religion. We have religious feelings, but not fanaticism. Mahatma Gandhi said the same thing. So does Rahul Gandhi who declared in the Jaipur conclave that M K Gandhi is a Hindu, but Godse is a Hindutva fanatic, " the TNCC chief said, recalling the reiteration of Tamil Nadu chief minister cum DMK president M K Stalin recently that they (DMK) are only opposed to communalism and not any religion.

"Without understanding the meaning of Sanathana Dharma, he (Ravi) is preaching it. Tamil will never accept conservatism, " Alagiri remarked, accusing Governor Ravi of making controversial statements owing to the failure of the RSS and BJP in Tamil Nadu. "Our protest will continue. It is a protest against a wrong ideology, " he added.