People's trust in police dept should be protected: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a detailed consultation meeting with top officials on the law and order situation in the State. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Iraianbu, Home Secretary, and DGP C Sylendra Babu.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Action should be taken expeditiously against culprits. Police personnel should rush to the spot and conduct an inquiry. Frequent inspections should be carried out at the check posts. People's trust in the police department should be protected. Police personnel, who are doing well should be encouraged."