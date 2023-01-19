TamilNadu

Juvenile arrested for stabbing man to death in revenge at Vasudevanallur

Dt Next Bureau

Madurai: A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested by Vasudevanallur police in Tenkasi district on Wednesday night after being charged with murder. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening to wreak revenge on Chelladurai (55), a BJP functionary. Financial transactions between Chelladurai and his neighbour Ayyappan (53) in Vasudevanallur created a rift. A quarrel erupted between them, which resulted in Chelladurai murdering Ayyappan. Irked over this, Ayyappan’s son, the juvenile offender, suddenly stabbed Chelladurai to death, sources said. Based on a complaint, Vasudevanallur police arrested the juvenile.

