Jallikattu continues in Central TN; around 50 injured in 3 events

TIRUCHY: Jallikattu events are continuing in the Central regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday also in which over 50 persons sustained injuries in the events held in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts.

Sources said, minister Siva V Meyyanathan flagged off the event at Mukkanipatti village in Pudukkottai in which as many as 450 bulls and 120 tamers took part. Among the tamers, five were injured while three bull owners and one spectator sustained injuries. Out of the total injury, two were rushed to Pudukkottai Government Medical College while the others were administered first aid in the venue itself.

While in Navalur Kuttapattu in Tiruchy district, around 700 bulls and 400 tamers took part in the annual Jallikattu. The tamers were divided into groups and allotted time for each round. As many as 17 tamers were injured among them four were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial GH for grievous injuries while the remaining persons were treated as out patient as they had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, as many as 25 persons, including 8 tamers, sustained injuries at the Jallikattu held at Thirukanoorpatti village. As many as 524 bulls took part while 250 youths were taming the bulls.

Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver flagged off the event that commenced at around 7.15 am. Around 700 police were on duty monitored by Vallam DSP Nithya.