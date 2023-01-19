DMK allots by poll-bound Erode East seat to Congress

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday alloted the poll-bound Erode East Constituency seat to Congress.

A statement released by DMK in the name of Secular Progressive Alliance said that it’s been decided after mutual talks to allot the by poll bound Erode East, which the national party won, to the Congress.

This comes a day after Election Commission’s announcement that the vacant seat would go to polls on February 27.

More details to come.