TamilNadu

DMK allots by poll-bound Erode East seat to Congress

This comes a day after Election Commission’s announcement that the vacant seat would go to polls on February 27.
MK Stalin; KS Alagiri
MK Stalin; KS Alagiri
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday alloted the poll-bound Erode East Constituency seat to Congress.

A statement released by DMK in the name of Secular Progressive Alliance said that it’s been decided after mutual talks to allot the by poll bound Erode East, which the national party won, to the Congress.

This comes a day after Election Commission’s announcement that the vacant seat would go to polls on February 27.

More details to come.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK
Election Commission
Congress
election
Bypoll
constituency seat
Secular Progressive Alliance
Erode East Constituency seat

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in