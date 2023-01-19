CM Stalin to hold meeting on law and order situation in TN

CHENNAI: The State government has been taking various steps to improve law and order in Tamil Nadu. In particular, many measures are being taken to modernise the police force.

In this situation, a consultation meeting will be held today (Thursday) under the leadership of CM Stalin regarding the law and order situation in the State. Chief Secretary Iraianbu, DGP Sylendra Babu, and other senior police officers will participate in this meeting, which will be held at the Secretariat.

It has been reported that a consultation will be held regarding immediate measures to prevent crimes and follow-up measures to maintain law and order in a good manner.

It is also said that a study is going to be conducted on the steps taken so far to intensify security so that there is no law and order problem.