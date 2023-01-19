Annamalai should contest Erode by-polls: KMDK leader Eswaran

COIMBATORE: Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) leader ER Eswaran on Thursday dared BJP state president K Annamalai to contest in the bypoll for Erode East constituency to prove how far his party has grown in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to media after garlanding the statue of Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan on ‘Kalingarayan Day’ at Vellode in Erode, Eswaran said the BJP leaders say their party is growing in the State. “To prove how far their party has grown, K Annamalai should contest in the by poll for Erode East constituency,” he said.

Stating that DMK alliance is strong, Eswaran expressed hope that Congress will get to contest the seat once again as DMK accords respect to its alliance parties. “Whoever contests from DMK alliance, the KMDK will work for their victory. In the prevailing scenario, the AIADMK is riddled with endless conflicts,” he said.