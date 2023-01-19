After TRB revamp, State govt may hike exam fee

CHENNAI: As part of 39 recommendations made by the committee to improve the standard of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the State government will be increasing the examination fees of candidates.

Further, accepting the proposal of the committee, the government has agreed to revise the fees every three years.

For restructuring, revamping and strengthening of TRB, a committee was formed by the State government, which would make TRB more transparent, efficient, accountable, and ensure speedy recruitment to fill up vacancies. To fulfil those goals, the committee has suggested a slew of methods.

The fees to write the exams will be revised. The circular from the department noted that the TRB had introduced computer-based tests based on latest technology in 2019. However, using this technology amounts to high expenditure. Hence the fee revision. And the cost per candidate to conduct the exam alone is Rs 233.

The department pointed out that additional funds will be required for activities like preparing quality question bank, hastening recruitment trainings to stakeholders at various levels, ensuring transparency and efficiency, and effective monitoring through centralised CCTV surveillance and more.

Citing the need to support newly created posts with higher funds, the committee has recommended to revise the exam fees as part of policy improvement.

Before the revamp, recruitment of teaching staff was conducted via respective colleges and universities. But now, TRB will recruit staff for polytechnic, government arts and science colleges and State universities, which is seen as a welcome move.

An assistant professor at a State-run university said, “Usually, colleges and universities form panels to recruit teaching staff. In such a method, there is a lack of transparency in the recruitment process. Also, it’d not be a surprise that many varsities demand high amounts to recruit staff.”

Hence, the assistant professor termed the revamping as a more systematic recruitment process. “As long as the hiring is done on time and candidates are proactively informed of exam dates and vacancies, the revamping and restructuring is a welcome move,” added the staff.

Meanwhile, along with increasing the exam fees, an exclusive district-wise examination centre will also be formed.

For this sake, a committee consisting of commissioner of school education, chairman of TRB, State project director, Samagra Shiksha, commissioner, Tamil Nadu e Governance Agency (TNeGA) and secretary, TRB will be brought in, who will submit a report to the State government within six months to one year on the functioning at district-level.