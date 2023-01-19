2 crore consumers link Aadhaar with EB connection in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the State government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with power connections, more than 2 crore consumers have linked their details.

According to state electricity minister V Senthilbalaji, 2 crore consumers linked their details as of Thursday noon.

In total, the State has around 2.67 subsidised consumers including domestic, huts, agricultural and power looms, who should link their Aadhaar.

The department has already announced an extension of the deadline for Aadhaar linking by a month till January 31.