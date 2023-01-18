Two boys, one youth killed in bull run incidents across the state

Coimbatore/Vellore: An 11-year-old boy, who was standing in the crowd of spectators watching ‘erudhu vidum vizha’ (bull race) organised without permission, was gored to death by a racing bull in Krishnagiri.

Police said B Pawan Kumar from Naaduvanapalli village had come to V Madhepallai village to watch a bull race on Tuesday. He was studying in Class 7 at a government school in Veppanahalli.

While watching the race, one of the bulls suddenly charged into the crowd and gored the boy. The villagers immediately rushed the critically injured boy by an ambulance to Krishnagiri Government Hospital and then to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

However, Pawan Kumar died without responding to treatment early on Wednesday. The Veppanahalli police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

In Vellore, Tirupattur

A 19-year-old youth and 10-year-old boy were killed in bull-run related events in Tirupattur and Vellore districts. Musharaf (19) of Jolarpet, who was a spectator in the bull run at Kalnacharpatti near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district succumbed to injuries sustained when he was hit by a bull, on the way to Dharmapuri GH on Wednesday evening. The injured youth was rushed by friends to the Tirupattur GH by two-wheeler and after first aid was referred to the Dharmapuri GH. But he succumbed en route.

Meanwhile, due to heavy crowd police resorted to a lathicharge in the event, in which the already injured victim was injured further. A heated argument ensued between the police and locals as to why no doctors or an ambulance were present which resulted in the victim being taken to hospital on a two-wheeler. Further investigations are on.

In the Vellore incident, a 10-year-old boy who was trying to train the bull raised by his father was killed when the animal gored him on Tuesday evening. Jagadish (14) was the son of Suresh an OHT pump operator of Ariyur Kuppam on the outskirts of Vellore town. Jagadish was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed after admission.

Centenarian knocked down by bull, dies

Tiruvannamalai: A 100-year-old woman was killed on the spot when she was knocked down by running bull at Vada Mavandhal village near Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday. The victim Elammal lived alone and did all her chores by herself. On Kanum Pongal, when she was drawing a kolam in front of her house in the village, locally decorated bulls let loose on the main street where she lived knocked her down. Police rushed to the spot and sent her body to Tiruvathipuram GH for post-mortem and registered a case. A pall of gloom engulfed the village.