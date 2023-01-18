Temporary govt school teachers contract extended by 3 months in TN

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Wednesday ordered an extension of 3 months for temporary teachers working in government schools in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report from Maalaimalar, 912 teachers working on temporary basis have been given the extension.

Earlier, the School Education Department had announced that temporary teachers can be appointed in government schools through the school management committee.

Here are the following instructions announced to be followed:

1) Preference should be given to housing and education volunteers if they are eligible.

2) Intermediate teachers appointed on a temporary basis through the school management committee will be paid Rs 7,500 per month and graduate teachers will be paid Rs 10,000 per month.

3) Temporary teachers should be removed from the position they occupied in place of the teachers recruited for Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, upon the teachers' completion of the scheme's duties.

