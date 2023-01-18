Student's bull wins in the Alanganallur Jallikattu

CHENNAI: Determined to bounce back after a defeat in last year's Jallikattu event, a class 12 student from Madurai's Airavathanallur groomed her to bull to win the Alanganallur Jallikattu. 17-year-old Yogadharshini's bull won the prize for the first time on January 17. She was felicitated by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for her bull winning the event.

The student, who is studying 12th in Meenakshi Sundareswarar School, Madurai, is rearing 3 Jallikattu bulls namely Vadamughatu Karupu, Veera and Pandi Mani in her home. Her bull, which was let loose in the Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram last year, was declared a captive. However, the organising committee came forward to give a consolation prize, the student refused to accept the gift as her cow got stuck.

Following that, she prepared her bull to win in this year's Jallikattu competitions. She registered her bulls to compete in the Jallikattu, which was scheduled to take place at Avaniyapuram and Alanganallur. In Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, her bull was captured. Then Yogadharshini made her bull Veera in Alanganallur jallikattu and won.