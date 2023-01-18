Omicron infection rate in single digits in TN, informs Ma Su

TIRUCHY: “Omicron variant has been spreading across the world very fast, but the number of infected is in single digits in Tamil Nadu. This was re-confirmed on Monday after, out of 4,000 people tested, 6 were positive,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the advanced Speech Therapy Centre in Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Thanjavur, Subramanian added, “All passengers arriving in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai are asked to undergo RT-PCR test and 2% among them are asked to undergo random tests.”

Pointing out that the Chief Minister had announced 708 health centres on par with the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics in New Delhi, he said that works for 500 such centres have already been completed.

“They would be inaugurated by February. Among them, 12 would be opened in Thanjavur,” the minister added.

In the meantime, the selection process for 4,308 nurses through the MRB is underway.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin would hand over the appointment orders on January 19,” pointed out Subramanian. “Priority would be given to those nurses who were on temporary duty during the pandemic time.”