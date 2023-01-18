Odugathur Town panchayat prez’s spouse assaulted; aides block road

Vellore: Shops in Odugathur near Vellore downed shutters for the second day following police failing to arrest a person who assaulted the husband of the town panchayat president over an altercation a day ago, on Wednesday. Traffic to and from Odugathur was affected following supporters of Baskaran, husband of town panchayat president Sathyavathi staging a road roko with shops closing down late on Tuesday evening. The issue pertains to Sathyavathi being given the first priority (mudal mariyadai) in the Kanum Pongal rituals. Kubendran, brother of former town panchayat president Jayanthi Venketesan seeking same priority to his sister assaulted Baskaran. Immediately, Baskaran’s men closed shops, staged a road roko demanding Kubendran’s arrest.