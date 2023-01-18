Jubilant food works brings US chicken brand Popeyes to Chennai

CHENNAI: Jubilant Food Works Ltd, a food services player, has opened its first restaurant of the American fried chicken brand, Popeyes in the city, a top official of the company said on Wednesday.

The company inaugurated its first restaurant in Bengaluru, which was followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year.

In Chennai, the brand would welcome guests at its first restaurant from January 20 onwards at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall, the company said in a BSE filing.

''Consumers across the world love the Louisiana style Cajun flavours of Popeyes. As a company, we are focused on bringing the finest taste of our brands, building it and expanding it to multiple cities. We offer consumers a chance to enjoy the unique blend of spices and Cajun flavoured fried chicken,'' company CEO and MD, Sameer Khetarpal said.

''Our launch in Chennai with the first store at Phoenix Marketcity mall is a testament to that commitment of the larger strategy.'' Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has built an in-house delivery fleet with one hundred per cent use of e-bikes to delivery of Popeyes experience to consumers.