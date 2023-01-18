In Central dists, 3 persons, 2 bulls die; 1 tamer loses eye

TIRUCHY: Jallikattu was held at many places in Delta region on Tuesday and a spectator died in the manjuvirattu organised at K-Rayavaram in Pudukkottai.

In yet another tragedy, two persons and two bulls died after their vehicle collided head on with a TNSTC bus while they were returning after participating in a jallikattu at Pudukkottai. A tamer lost his eye after a bull pierced his face in Karur. Sources said, U Ganesan (50) from Sivaganga, who was knocked down by a searing bull at the annual manjuvirattu (another form of jallikattu) was held at K-Rayavaram in Pudukkottai, was killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, a group of six persons, were returning with three bulls in a lorry to Sevalur near Manapparai in Tiruchy after participating in the jallikattu at Vanniyan Viduthi in Pudukkottai. When they neared Thiruvarankulam, their lorry collided head on with a Pudukkottai-bound TNSTC bus plying from Pattukkottai. Two persons and two bulls were crushed to death in the collision. The deceased were identified as Vikey (30) from Poolankulam the lorry driver and Mathiazhagan (25) of Sevalur. The other bull and 15 passengers in the bus sustained injuries.

In the meantime, in another jallikattu at RT Malai in Karur, a tamer identified as Sivakumar (21) from Pallipatti near Thogaimalai lost his right eye after a bull pierced his face.

One killed, 10 injured in bull runs in T’malai, Vellore

Vellore: Bull runs were conducted in various villages as part of the Pongal festivities and one person was killed in Tiruvannamalai and10 spectators were injured when they were watching a bull run at Moonjurpattu near Vellore on Tuesday. A total of 98 bulls from surrounding areas participated in the bull run. Karthi (50) of Kuppam village near Kalsapakkam was injured when he was watching the bull run at Kil Palur village in Kadaladi police station limits. However, he succumbed at Tiruvannamalai GMCH on Monday.