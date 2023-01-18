HM forced us to clean toilets, allege students

MADURAI: A group of students of Panchayat Union Middle School, Kilavipatti, located near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, alleged that they were subjected to ill-treatment by the headmistress and a few teachers.

According to sources, the students were instructed to clean the school toilet and fill water in the toilet for teachers, who often spent time on cell phones during class hours. The school has six teachers and 33 students on rolls.

The alleged harassment came to light when the aggrieved students clad in uniform protested at the school entrance on Wednesday demanding action against the headmistress. The school was closed as the students did not attend the class.

When contacted, K Balathandayuthapani, chief educational officer (CEO), Thoothukudi, said a team, led by A Chinnaraju, District Elementary Educational Officer (DEEO), Kovilpatti, has conducted a formal enquiry into the allegations. Further, the CEO said action would be taken based on the team’s report.

DEEO Chinnaraju after enquiries said parents of the aggrieved students did not allow their wards to attend school seeking action against the headmistress. Students claimed that they were instructed to sweep classrooms and carry water to toilets. Students from Classes 6 to 8 and their parents and teachers were enquired. Parents insisted that the headmistress should not be allowed to continue in Kilavipatti school. Following assurance of action from the team, parents allowed their children to attend the classes, he said.

Officials from departments of revenue and police also conducted enquiries, sources said.