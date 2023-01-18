Couple killed, two others injured in Dindigul cracker store blast

Madurai: A couple was killed and two others injured in a fire accident after an explosion that rattled a portion of a house at Balaji Nagar in Sempatti of Dindigul district on Tuesday evening. The explosion occurred at around 6 pm and it took hours for the fire brigade to remove the bodies after clearing the debris around 11 pm, sources said. The deceased have been identified as Jayaraman (44) and his wife Nagarani (39). Two other victims Velumani and Palanichamy suffered head injuries. Dindigul SP V Baskaran held a probe. Sempatti police revealed that the upper portion of the house, where crackers were stored, exploded. A building on the ground floor is a store selling crackers with a license, the DFO said.