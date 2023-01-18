BJP's TN unit forms 14-member panel for Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) annunced tha Erode East Constituency would go for by-poll on February 27, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP constituted a 14-member state-level committee to coordinate the election works.

President of Erode (south) district unit of the party V C Vedanantham would head the unit. The committee has been formed to monitor and coordinate the election works, state BJP president K Annamalai said in a release on Wednesday.

It laid credentials to the rumors that BJP would even try to go it alone in the by-poll or force its way by pressurize the AIADMK to field the candidate in 'Lotus' symbol.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Union Minister of Culture G Kishan reddy, Annamalai urged him build a suitable facility in Chennai to preserve the estampages, whic were temperature sensitive. They were under the custody of Chennai Zonal Offfice of Archaeological Survey of India. "It is important to note that Chennai Zinal Offuce of ASI does not have the facility to maintain these estampages. These Tamil inscriptions are historically significant and must be preserved for academic purposes," he said in the letter.