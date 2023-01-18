Avinashi-Athikadavu project implementation from Feb 15, says Minister

Coimbatore: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the Avinashi- Athikadavu ground water recharge and drinking water supply scheme will be implemented from February 15.

“Works have been expedited for completion by this month end. After a trial run for 10 days, efforts will be taken to launch the project on February 15. At present, 99 per cent of work has been finished with six pumping stations ready for operations. Of the total 1,045 tanks to be refilled through the project, works got over for water to flow into 750 tanks and another 200 tanks will be covered by this month end. Before the end of the trial run, all pending works will also be completed,” he told reporters in Erode after inspecting the ongoing works.

Further, the Minister said the project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The water scheme project proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from downstream of Kalingarayan anicut by pumping through pipelines to refill water bodies.

Responding to a query, if DMK will contest in Erode East constituency, where a by-poll has been announced by the Election Commission on February 27 following the demise of E Thirumahan Evera from Congress, Muthusamy said the DMK and Congress alliance remains strong.

“Any candidate from DMK, Congress or alliance parties may contest and the DMK will work towards their victory,” he said.