Around 100 bags of PDS rice found dumped in Ooty waterbody

COIMBATORE: Around 100 bags of rice each weighing 25 kg and suspected to be meant for distribution through the Public Distribution System were found dumped in the Emerald dam in The Nilgiris. Acting on information from the public, a team comprising officials of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, revenue department, forensic staff and police inspected the spot on Wednesday. “Samples of rice were sent for lab testing in Coonoor to ascertain if it was meant for supply through PDS outlets. Also, an enquiry is underway to know if the rice was dumped in the water body by smugglers out of fear of being caught following intensified checks in border areas,” said an official.