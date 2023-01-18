AIADMK to organise Veeravakkanam Naal meetings to honour martyrs

CHENNAI: The students wing of the AIADMK party would organise Veeravanakkam Naal public meetings across the State to honour the language martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in anti Hindi imposition protests, on January 25. The public meeting would be held in all district headquarters.

The public meetings have been announced as per the direction of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK 'interim' general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to a statement.

The party leadership asked the office bearers of various wings in the party to extend full support to such meeting in their respective districts and participate in large numbers, added the release.