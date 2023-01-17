Vellore boy bags bronze in National Archery Championship

VELLORE: A boy from Azhinjikuppam near Pernambut in integrated Vellore district won a bronze medal in the National Archery Championship, which recently concluded at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

The boy B Rishikesh coached in Ambur where he lives won the bronze medal in the team event the first by a person from integrated Vellore district.

He was felicitated by his teammates and the integrated Vellore district Archery Association general secretary Ramesh Kanna when he landed in his native town on Monday after the championship.

The National Championship was held in Vijayawada from January 7 to January 16.