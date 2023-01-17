Udhay-Alagiri meet: Dynasty politics, says Raju

MADURAI: The recent meeting of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin with MK Alagiri, CM’s brother and former Union minister, is a typical example of dynasty politics emerging in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said.

He was paying tributes to MG Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK, on his 106th birth anniversary in Madurai on Tuesday. Raju garlanded the statues of former CMs MGR and J Jayalalithaa at KK Nagar in Madurai and told reporters that no change would happen in the state. Both the people of Tamil Nadu and even cadre of DMK have made up their minds to send the ruling party home and it would be possible, if state Assembly election and Lok Sabha poll are conducted simultaneously.

On Udhayanidhi calling on his uncle Alagiri at his residence in Madurai seeking his blessings, he said it pure dynasty politics. The former minister said Udhayanidhi made several students wait for a long time in the Nehru stadium and behaved irresponsibly while his father CM Stalin claimed that Udhayanidhi did his job efficiently.

Further, Raju appealed to the state government to offer enhanced compensation of Rs10 lakh to next of kin of tamer Aravindraj, who was gored to death by a bull at Palamedu jallikattu. He also felt the need for installing a statue of MGR on the premises of World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.