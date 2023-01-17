TN edu officials called-in for review meeting next week

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has informed that all district education officers will have a review meeting and discussion in Chengalpattu district on January 27, 28 and 29.

The department has directed all primary education officers, district education officers (secondary education) and chief education officers to attend the review meeting with a laptop on the scheduled days.

Furthermore, these officers along with education officers of private schools have been scheduled for a meeting by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DEG) on January 30 at Anna Centenary Library.