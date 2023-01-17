‘Thai Brahmotsavam’ begins at Veeraraghava Perumal Temple

TIRUVALLUR: The ‘Thai Brahmotsavam’ began with a lot of pomp and festivities at Arulmigu Veeraraghava Perumal Temple, which was considered as one of the 108 Divya Desams, in Tiruvallur, on Tuesday.

While the temple holds two Brahmotsavams, one in Thai and Chithirai every year, the Thai Brahmotsavam is considered to be of great importance and attracts a lot of devotees to the temple.

The event was celebrated without any devotees owing to the pandemic for the past two years and this year’s festivities began with a lot of cheer with the flag hoisting in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The ‘garuda sevai’ would be held on January 19 followed by multiple processions over the few days and the car festival on January 23.