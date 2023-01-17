Tasmac to track, trace its bottles digitally

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to implement a major project on integrated solutions enabling end-to-end computerisation of core and support functions of the Tasmac.

In addition, an online track and trace system will also be installed to monitor liquor and beer bottles from supplier units to depots and to the point of sales at Tasmac liquor outlets.

At present, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), which has the monopoly in selling liquor in the state is partially computerised to maintain stocks in the depots.

A senior official from the Tasmac told DT Next that a team of system integrators will be appointed and they will be responsible for digitization of physical records, creating master data and migration of digitized historic data for the functioning of the online integration system.

Stating that the new system will be in line with the industry standard for project management, he said the integrated system will also cover the computerisation of core and corporate functions of the Tasmac. “The corporate functions include human resource, payroll, finance and accounting, tax, audit, expenses, fixed asset management, expense, payments, licensee management, grievances and court cases,” he added.

Pointing out that the track and trace system is aimed to bring further efficiency in supply chain operations such as automating the ordering, dispatch from supplier premises to Tasmac depots, stock inwards, real-time maintenance of inventory registers, stock transfer and sales at Tasmac depots and retail vending shops.

“In addition, the integrated system will also connect all the distillery companies, which supply liquor to the Tasmac,” he said adding “the integrated system will provide regular reports in case of mismatch between the liquor supplied by the distilleries and stock available at the depot.”

The official said in case of any discrepancy with regard to the stock, the new system will trace every liquor and beer bottle from the supplier loading point to retail vending shops.

The official said similarly, the new system will also help in raising indent requests, transport permits and generate hassle-free invoices apart from giving them a single unified electronic platform with the liquor and beer suppliers to transact with the Tasmac.

“The new integrated system will also set up an online help desk and field support for internal and external users,” he said.