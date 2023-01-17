Retd official: Easier to develop Vellore airport than Parandur

VELLORE: A retired state government archeologist has submitted a three-page document to Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian on how the present imbroglio faced by the state over the proposed international airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district could be resolved.

Tamil Pugazhendi, the retired archeologist, requested the Collector to forward his petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin. He also informed DT Next that he has planned to seek an appointment to meet the CM in person regarding the issue after the Pongal.

According to Pugazhendi, the issues raised by residents of Parandur against the proposed international airport could be resolved if the government developed the Vellore airport as an alternative.

“This will be an ideal solution as there is much government land around the Vellore airport and hence there will be no need to seek private lands which is the reason for agitations in Parandur,” he added.

It may be recalled that though completed, the Vellore airport languishes due to the state government putting on the back burner a Rs 28-crore proposal to acquire 10.77 acres of patta land, which the AAI needed to complete the facility and make it operational.

While 4,750 acres of land in 13 villages need to be acquired for Parandur in addition to many water sources being affected, Vellore airport can be developed to international levels at reduced cost, he told this reporter.

“For Parandur sand and gravel have to be ferried from Vellore district which provided the same for Ennore port, thermal power plant and the Rajali air force station at Arakkonam. While carting such material to Parandur will necessitate travel of 60 km, it will be less than 10 kms towards Vellore airport as there are enough locations around the Vellore airport where sand and gravel are available,” he said.

Regarding water, 9 irrigation tanks on the side of the national highway fed by the Palar river can be used while extending the runway to accommodate jet aircraft and increasing facilities at the terminal will not consume funds as at Parandur where everything has to be started from scratch, he said.

Road and rail links from Vellore to various areas are also in favour of the Vellore airport, he added.