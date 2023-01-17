PWD preparing DPR to renovate 21 spring channels in Ranipet district

RANIPET: The PWD is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) on identifying and renovating 21 spring channels in Ranipet district, according to Collector D Baskara Pandian.

“This follows the department tasting success through the renovation of a spring channel (called Kasa Kalvai in Tamil) near Ocheri on the Ranipet–Kancheepuram district border resulting in water flowing from Karivedu to the irrigation tank at Damal in Kancheepuram district 8 km away,” the Collector said.

PWD officials said that Rs 1.65 crore was spent to renovate the distribution channel and strengthening the bund of the tank, which ensured steady flow in the channel even after the rain stopped nearly a month ago.

“Ranipet is the only district, due to its sandy soil, has such spring channels. The soil absorbs water when it rains and releases it after the downpour stops,” officials explained.

“We feel that this might be the reason why agriculture did not face water-related issues despite lacking modern day advantages,” officials added.

“The Karivedu spring channel showed the way of how to ensure continuous supply in the district,” they said and added that similar channels have been identified at Nemili, Panapakkam and Tiruparkadal in the district.

The renovation has also resulted in the water table increasing by 1.9 metres to touch 4.30 metres now as against the 6.25 metres in 2020, Collector Baskara Pandian said. This would help farmers raise three crops annually as against the two seasons followed at present, he added.

The Karivedu tank improvements will benefit 525 acres and 310 farmers the Collector said and added that the continuous flow into the Damal tank abutting the Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway had gladdened the hearts of farmers in Kancheepuram that “many thanked the district administration for renovation of the spring channel which supplies water to their district.”