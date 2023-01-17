Ma Su inspects cleft lip and cleft palate treatment in Thanjavur hosp

At least 1,000 children have been treated at the hospital with cleft lip and cleft palate. "The children born with these defects have been trained to talk and therapies are given to be able to respond and communicate. The children who were not able to talk are now able to talk and even sing. The hospital has trained them and the treatment was done for free of cost and more than 1,000 children have been treated over 10 years," said the Health Minister.

The 10th year anniversary was celebrated at the hospital and the minister appreciated the service of the hospital for this programme. He also met the affected children and inspected the treatment being given to them.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inspected the urban health center in Thanjavur, which is being constructed as part of the programme to construct 708 urban health centers in the State.