Kaanum Pongal: 4,000 spl buses to be operated to Chennai

CHENNAI: The State Transport department has decided to operate 4,000 buses on January 17 to fecilitate people to return to Chennai from their hometowns after Pongal celebrations.

However, special buses to return to Chennai from outlying places are being operated from yesterday (Jan 16).

Around 2,100 regular buses and 1,941 special buses are scheduled to arrive at Chennai from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Tiruchy, Bangalore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Neyveli.

Apart from this, 2,061 special buses have been provided for other cities.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, around 6 lakh people have travelled from Chennai in government buses. Regular trains and special trains are being occupied completely, making people rely only on bus services. Omni buses have also been booked to travel at higher fares.

All government and private omnibuses leaving today evening to and from Chennai will reach early tomorrow (Jan 18) morning. Due to this, special arrangements have been made to avoid traffic congestion in Perungalathur and Koyambedu bus stand.