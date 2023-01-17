Daily wager succumbs to burns in Kovai; one held

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old daily wager, who was set on fire while sleeping along the road, succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday.

Police said, Suresh, a native of Madurai, was asleep along the road side at Ramanujam Nagar in Singanallur, when he was burnt alive by Subramani, 53, a daily wager from Krishnagiri by pouring diesel on January 14 night.

With 90 per cent burns, Suresh was admitted to CMCH. Police nabbed Subramani and inquiries revealed that he used to consume liquor with the deceased and suspected him to have stolen his money. Police arrested the accused after altering the case into murder.

Also, the police booked a petrol bunk operator Baskaran (62) and cashier Balakrishnan (59) for selling diesel in a can to the accused. Police have advised petrol bunks not to sell fuel in cans to avoid such untoward incidents.