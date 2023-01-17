Stalin condoles demise of Ponmudy’s brother

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended his condolences for the demise of doctor K Thiyagarajan, younger brother of Higher Education Minister and DMK deputy general secretary K Ponmudy. Expressing shock at the demise of Ponmudy’s brother at the age of 65, CM Stalin, in a statement, said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Minister Ponmudy and his family members for losing their loved one. I express my sadness and take part in the grief.” Earlier in the day, Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam and other leaders visited Ponmudy’s residence in Villupuram and paid floral tributes to the deceased doctor.