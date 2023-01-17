Bomb threat at Tiruchy airport triggers panic; security beefed up

CHENNAI: Officials at the Tiruchy International Airport beefed up security after they received a hoax bomb threat around 1:45 pm yesterday.

According to reports, it is said that an unknown telephone call was received at the terminal manager's room who said that he had placed a bomb at the airport and immediately hung up. Shocked by this, officials immediately informed the terminal manager and they informed the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) about it.

After a thorough search, officials confirmed that there were no explosives and are now investigating the person who made the hoax threat over the phone. Officials are also probing whether the phone call was made from a foreign number or through the internet.

Also, the incident created huge chaos at the airport.