Alanganallur Jallikattu ends: Injured man who tamed 26 bulls wins

CHENNAI: A man, who tamed 26 bulls in the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu held today in Madurai district on the occasion of the Pongal, secured the first place and was rewarded a car.

Abhi Siddhar, at the end of the seventh round, was leading the competition by taming 23 bulls. Later, while trying to tame another, he was accidentally hit by a police van and got injured. He was given first aid immediately and then he went onto the field. At the end of the 10th round, Abhi Siddar was at the top spot by taming 26 bulls. Ajay stood in second place by taming 20 bulls and Ranjith Kumar in third place by taming 12 bulls.

A total of 823 bulls participated in the 10-round event which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.