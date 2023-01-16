Vallalar biodiverse shelter to protect stray, injured animals in TN

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday launched "Vallalar biodiverse shelter" scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore for the protection of stray and deserted animals.

NGOs and services groups engaged in maintenance of stray, injured and deserted animals, including pets would be provided monetary support under the "Vallalar Palluyir Kaapagam" (Vallalar biodiverse shelter) projects.

Chief Minister MK Stalin who launched the scheme at a function organised by State Animal Husbandry Ministry at Valluvar Kottam in the city, distributed Rs 88.05 lakh as first instalment of the monetary support package to the NGOs on Monday.