Vallalar biodiverse shelter to protect stray, injured animals in TN

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday launched "Vallalar biodiverse shelter" scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore for the protection of stray and deserted animals.
NGOs and services groups engaged in maintenance of stray, injured and deserted animals, including pets would be provided monetary support under the "Vallalar Palluyir Kaapagam" (Vallalar biodiverse shelter) projects.
Chief Minister MK Stalin who launched the scheme at a function organised by State Animal Husbandry Ministry at Valluvar Kottam in the city, distributed Rs 88.05 lakh as first instalment of the monetary support package to the NGOs on Monday.
The State government had proposed to launch the scheme in the financial report for 2022-23 fiscal to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar.
Under the scheme, the government would extend financial assistance for providing food and medicine to stray, deserted and injured animals, for undertaking animal birth control/rabies vaccine programmes for stray dogs, providing emergency medical care for sick animals through SPCA and procurement of ambulances for animals by NGOs.
The government has allocated a total sum of Rs 2.14 crore for providing food, medicine, shelter and ambulance to Indian Project for Animal Fund Nature in Nilgiris, Animal Care Trust in Chennai, Madras Animal Rescue Society in Chennai, Prithvi Animal Welfare Society in Chennai and Bairava Foundation in Chennai, a release issued by the state government said.
State Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya also took part in the function.
