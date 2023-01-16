‘Let Thai 2nd be day for Karikala Cholan’

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Association on Monday appealed to the state government to organise a government festival for Karikala Cholan on the second day of the Tamil month of ‘Thai’.

According to the association, Karikala Cholan constructed the Kallanai 2,000 years ago to facilitate irrigation in the Delta region and divert the excess water into the Kollidam during heavy flow. While the second day of Thai is celebrated as Uzhavar Thirunal, it is apt to organise a festival for Karikala Cholan.

“This will be a fitting tribute to the Chola king, who introduced several farmer-friendly initiatives,” said P Maniarasan, coordinator of the association. The members paid floral tributes to the statues of Karikala Cholan, Arthur Cotton and the idol of Mother Cauvery. They also performed an abhishekam with fruits and flowers in gratitude.

Subsequently, they took oath to retrieve the rights of the Cauvery and ensure self-respect. Later they cooked Pongal in the manimandapam.