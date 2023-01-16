TamilNadu

Dry weather likely to prevail in TN for next 5 days: RMC

"As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next two days. There will be light fog in the morning," the release added.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

According to a press release issued by the RMC, "Dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 16 till January 20. The minimum temperature in the interior districts is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. There is a possibility of light fog in a couple of places in the early hours of the morning. Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places during the night in the hilly areas of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts."

