Brain dead construction worker’s organs harvested at CMC Hospital

VELLORE: CMC Hospital doctors harvested the organs of a man, who was declared brain dead, after his relatives provided permission, on Sunday. The victim, Arumugam (35) a construction worker and resident of Cheri village in Ranipet district was rushed to the CMC Hospital after the two-wheeler he was riding collided head on with an oncoming motorbike near Ranipet on Friday. He was declared brain dead when he failed to respond to treatment on Sunday. After his relatives expressed willingness to donate his organs CMC doctors harvested his eyes, kidneys, heart, liver and lungs which were then handed over to various hospitals, CMC authorities said. While CMC Hospital took his liver and corneas, the Chennai based MGM Hospital took his right kidney, heart and lungs while Chennai Apollo Hospitals received his left kidney. The harvested organs were rushed to the recipient hospitals immediately.