Vellore sugar mill sees 10% recovery
VELLORE: The Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills currently has a recovery of 10.21 per cent following crushing of 60,000 metric tonnes cane over the last 25 days when crushing for the current season started, mill chairman M Anandan said.
Revealing this to DT Next, he said, “all of us are happy with the present recovery rate, which we feel will increase still further due to the misty weather prevalent in the mills cane area in and around Vellore. We anticipate a final recovery of around 11 per cent.”
Explaining he said, “The misty damp weather will ensure that the sucrose content in the cane remains the same as increasing heat will dry it and thereby reduce the recovery percentage. Hence, we pray that the misty weather will continue for some more months for increased and better recovery.”
With crushing expected to continue till April end the final cane crushing tally then will be around 3 lakh tonnes of cane, Anandan said and added that already 10,000 tonnes cane are diverted from Kallakurichi units I and II and from the Tiruthani Sugar Mill have reached the Vellore mill. Stating that another 50,000 tonnes are anticipated from the same units before the crushing ended, he added that farmers from other areas are welcome to bring their cane loads.
