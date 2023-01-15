Police stop illegal rooster fight in Karur

Rooster fights are held without proper regulations and the owners are in the habit of tying poison laced knives on the birds, which would pose a threat to life of the roosters as well as onlookers. In one such incident at Poolanvalasu village, famous spot for rooster fight in Karur district, a rooster owner sustained heavy injury during the previous Pongal day (January 14, 2022). As a fall out Karur district PMK secretary Premnath approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking ban on the event at Poolanvalasu village. Subsequently the court issued an order not to conduct rooster fights in the village till January 25.