No int'l passenger tested positive at airports in TN past 24 hours

CHENNAI: TN recorded 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Total cases in the State stood at 35,94,558. So far, 4,485 international passengers have been tested at airports and 23 have tested positive, with 4 being in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified. Two cases each were reported each in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu, while one case was reported in Kanniyakumari and Tiruchy respectively. At least 5,460 persons were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.2%. The highest TPR of 0.8% was reported in Namakkal. No COVID-related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.