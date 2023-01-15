Iraniyan NK Ponnusamy bags Tiruvalluvar award
CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday announced recipients of various annual awards distributed by Tamil Development Department, including Tiruvalluvar award, 2023.
A release issued by the state government said that the Tiruvalluvar Award for 2023 would be distributed to Iraniyan NK Ponnusamy. Awards would also be presented to Ubayatullah (Arignar Anna award), former union minister EVKS Elangovan (Kamarajar award), AR Venkatachalapathy (Bharathiyar award), ‘Walajah’ Vallavan (Pavendar Bharathidasan award), ‘Namakkal’ P Velsamy (Thiru Vi Ka award), Poet Mu Metha (KAP Viswanatham award), Dravidar Kazhagam vice president poet Kali Poongundran (Thanthai Periyar award), well known scholar SV Rajadurai (Ambedkar award) and professor R Mathivanan (Devaneyapavanar award).
The awards would be distributed to them by Chief Minister MK Stalin at a function on Monday, January 16, the statement added.
