Enthusiast pitches for more jallikattu events

Before the 90s agriculture flourished in those villages and bulls were largely used for production on the fields. Moreover, there’s a belief that farmers could yield desired results in agriculture if jallikattu was organised in the villages. Later on, as years progressed, they found themselves economically unable to organise the event at their respective villages, as they could not pay a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for conducting a jallikattu event. Apart from the volunteers of the Peravai and local body representatives’ earnest efforts should be made by sitting MLAs of the concerned constituencies and they should come hand in hand with them to get permission from the government to resume their rights to conduct the event, he said.