TMB celebrates Pongal at head office in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), one of the premier scheduled commercial banks, celebrated the harvest festival of Tamils “Pongal” in a grand manner at the bank’s head office premises, in Thoothukudi on January 10. It was celebrated in the presence of the Managing Director and CEO S Krishnan, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Assistant General Managers, officers and staff members from head office, and nearby branches also participated, a statement said. The female staff members made beautiful rangoli and prepared sweet Pongal in traditional style. In order to encourage the traditional arts of Tamil Nadu, the organisers arranged various traditional dances in which rural artists performed.

Managing Director of TMB honoured all the rural artistes.